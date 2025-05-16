Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / The Listener / Entertainment

The Salt Path film adaptation is peppered with inspirational moments

Sarah Watt
By
Film reviewer·New Zealand Listener·
2 mins to read

Gillian Anderson and Jason Isaacs: Enjoying life's simple pleasures. Photo / Supplied

Gillian Anderson and Jason Isaacs: Enjoying life's simple pleasures. Photo / Supplied

The Salt Path, directed by Marianne Elliott, is in cinemas now.

You can see why versatile actors such as Gillian Anderson and Jason Isaacs might be attracted to a film like The Salt Path. It’s a chance to deliver deep performances playing authentic characters, in this case, as part of

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from The Listener