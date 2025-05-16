The Salt Path film adaptation is peppered with inspirational moments

Gillian Anderson and Jason Isaacs: Enjoying life's simple pleasures. Photo / Supplied

The Salt Path, directed by Marianne Elliott, is in cinemas now.

You can see why versatile actors such as Gillian Anderson and Jason Isaacs might be attracted to a film like The Salt Path. It’s a chance to deliver deep performances playing authentic characters, in this case, as part of a heartrending story about a couple who lost everything but their relationship.

The film is based on Raynor Winn’s 2018 hit memoir about how, after being left penniless and homeless in a civil court case, she and her husband Moth spent months walking the rugged coastal trail of the title around the southwest of England.

After a flash-forward to a critical moment on their hike, we meet the pair as they embark on what will become a beautiful but physically punishing hike from Somerset. “Got nothing better to do,” shrugs Moth, with admirable equanimity.

Anderson and Isaacs are compelling as a couple for whom it really becomes them against the world, when further bad news makes life even more challenging. British theatre director Marianne Elliott makes an impressive debut feature with a film that’s completely lacking in theatricality and is instead steeped in a quiet, intimate realism.

Notwithstanding the lovely English countryside, a long walk could be dull to watch but there’s drama in the scenes of the pair coming to terms with their impecunity, with the state failing to help. But it’s not all grim down south. There are some unexpectedly warm human interactions along the trail, while swooping drone shots are accompanied by a stirring soundtrack to lovely effect.

Without meaning to diminish the Winns’ situation, there’s something wistfully grounding and inspiring about being forced to simplify one’s life and marvel at the small things. Some may view their exploits more as self-flagellation, but there’s no denying the commitment of both the actors and the real Winns.

Rating out of five: ★★★★