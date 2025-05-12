Advertisement
The Accountant 2: Ben Affleck’s sharpshooting amuses audiences in belated sequel

Sarah Watt
Brothers in arms: Jon Bernthal joins Ben Affleck's hotshot book-keeper. Photo / Getty Images

The Accountant 2, directed by Gavin O’Connor, is in cinemas now.

When it came out in 2016, The Accountant felt like a one-off, fun, silly action movie, with Ben Affleck playing a deadly earnest finance guy with autistic traits, making his money accounting for mobsters, and emotionlessly killing anyone who

