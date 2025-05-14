Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / The Listener / Entertainment

Queer love and family shine in flawed Wedding Banquet update

Sarah Watt
By
Film reviewer·New Zealand Listener·
2 mins to read

Solid cast: Kelly Marie Tran, Lily Gladstone, Han Gi-chan and Bowen Yang. Photo / Supplied

Solid cast: Kelly Marie Tran, Lily Gladstone, Han Gi-chan and Bowen Yang. Photo / Supplied

The Wedding Banquet, directed by Andrew Ahn, is out now.

At a dispiriting moment in history when “diversity” is being weaponised as a dirty word, it’s refreshing to watch a story about two couples’ romantic travails within the context of race, sexuality and the immigrant experience.

This remake of Ang

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from The Listener