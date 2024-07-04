Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Subscribe
Home / The Listener / Entertainment

The Chase’s ‘Dark Destroyer’ Shaun Wallace on how to win at pub quiz

By Mark Broatch
7 mins to read
The Chase is on: Shaun Wallace aka The Dark Destroyer. Photo / ITV

The Chase is on: Shaun Wallace aka The Dark Destroyer. Photo / ITV

Online exclusive

How do you win a pub quiz? Regular quiz practice, reading lots of general knowledge material, and watching endless TV game shows.

“You’ve got to practise a lot,” says Shaun Wallace, one of

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from The Listener