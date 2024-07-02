The Listener weekly quiz: July 3

SubscribeHome / The Listener / New ZealandThe Listener weekly quiz: July 3By Mark Broatch2 Jul, 2024 05:00 PMQuick ReadSaveshareShare this articleReminder, this is a Premium article and requires a subscription to read.facebookcopy linktwitterlinkedinredditemailWhat ancient-NZ made item was recently found in Ernest Shackleton's hut? Photo / Getty ImagesWhat ancient-NZ made item was recently found in Ernest Shackleton's hut? Photo / Getty ImagesSaveshareShare this articleReminder, this is a Premium article and requires a subscription to read.facebookcopy linktwitterlinkedinredditemail