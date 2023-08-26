Advertisement

Review: Heartwarming tale of unlikely friendship in alien film Jules

By Sarah Watt
2 mins to read
Lift-off: extra-terrestrial Jules is helped back into the air by his aged discoverers. Photo / Supplied

Ben Kingsley is Milton, a lonely Pennsylvanian pensioner who attends weekly council meetings to raise his concerns about matters such as the town slogan. He thinks “a great place to call home” is grammatically ambiguous.

