Lift-off: extra-terrestrial Jules is helped back into the air by his aged discoverers.

Ben Kingsley is Milton, a lonely Pennsylvanian pensioner who attends weekly council meetings to raise his concerns about matters such as the town slogan. He thinks “a great place to call home” is grammatically ambiguous. And while daughter Denise (Zoe Winters, Succession) is concerned about her father’s wellbeing, it seems all Milton really needs is a little outside stimulus – like taking care of an extra-terrestrial whose ship has crash-landed in his azaleas.

Yes, while American kids have been harbouring ETs in movies for decades, this time it’s old folk to the rescue. Milton gets help from his friends Sandy (Harriet Sansom Harris) and Joyce (Jane Curtin, an experienced screen alien herself from sitcom Third Rock from the Sun).

They name the unspeaking but attentive visitor Jules. It’s touching that these oldies seem simply grateful to have someone to talk to. “His eyes are so understanding!” says Joyce as the trio decide to help the wee fellow repair his ship with an unusual fuel source.

Of course, this blooming friendship can’t stay secret forever and as in E.T., the Department of National Security comes knocking on Milton’s door.

It’s refreshing to have such a ludicrous premise treated with sincerity, and a wigged Kingsley leads a fine cast who are faultless in nailing the film’s tricky, darkly humorous tone. With his pitch-perfect accent, piercing eyes and old man shuffle, Kingsley shows total commitment to his potentially caricatured protagonist, and is absolutely superb.

Director Marc Turtletaub, himself 77, is a veteran producer chancing his arm as a director for the third time after being behind such indie hits as The Farewell and Little Miss Sunshine.

Jules is an amusing delight with a message about finding meaningful friendships in the most unlikely places.

Rating out of 5: ★★★★

Jules directed by Marc Turtletaub is in cinemas now.