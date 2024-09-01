Advertisement
Entertainment

Rebecca Gibney on being crowned the Queen of Oz tv

By Russell Baillie
Entertainment & arts editor·New Zealand Listener·
6 mins to read
Rebecca Gibney has become the fourth woman and the fourth Kiwi to be inducted into the Australian television hall of fame. Photo / Getty Images

Since 1984 – about the time an aspiring young Wellington actress called Rebecca Gibney was considering a shift across the Tasman – the Logie Hall of Fame has honoured the long-serving greats of Australian television.

