Home / The Listener / Culture

An Angel at My Table: The creation of a Kiwi classic

Russell Baillie
By
New Zealand Listener·
17 mins to read
Janet Frame with the three (wigged) actors who played her: (from left) Karen Fergusson, Alexia Keogh and Kerry Fox. Photo / Supplied

Janet Frame with the three (wigged) actors who played her: (from left) Karen Fergusson, Alexia Keogh and Kerry Fox. Photo / Supplied

From the archives: As New Zealand prepares to mark 100 years since Janet Frame’s birth on 28 August, 1924, the Listener reprises entertainment & arts editor Russell Baillie’s interview with Dame Jane Campion about how An Angel at My Table.

