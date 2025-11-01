Advertisement
NZ Listener’s Songs of the Week: New tracks from Deva Mahal, The Saints, and Mumford and Son’s Hozier collab

Graham Reid
Review by
Music writer·New Zealand Listener·
4 mins to read
Graham Reid is an NZ journalist, author, broadcaster and arts educator. His website, Elsewhere, provides features and reports on music, film, travel and other cultural issues.

Deva Mahal: Sultry, steamy and wordy mood piece in advance of an EP in 2026. Photo / Supplied

Sometimes Good

by Deva Mahal

The Silver Scroll nominee, local soul singer and daughter of folk-blues legend Taj offers a sultry, steamy and wordy mood piece with just a tinge of regret about a relationship (“I never quit when I should”) and a bad man who is sometimes good. Or

