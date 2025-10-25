Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Listener
Reviews
Home / The Listener / Reviews

NZ Listener’s Songs of the Week: Parris Goebel gets vocal, Benee’s hit US romcom song, Lily Allen, Georgia Knight and more

Review by
&
New Zealand Listener·
6 mins to read

Parris Goebel, moving from choreography to vocals and video . Photo/Doug Sherring

Parris Goebel, moving from choreography to vocals and video . Photo/Doug Sherring

Hear the entire playlist on Spotify here

Hear the entire playlist on Apple Music here

Bruk Down

by Major Lazer, Parris Goebel, America Foster, Sadboi

New Zealanders turning up in interesting places Part I: Choreographer-to-the-stars and DJ, Parris Goebel adds her voice

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save