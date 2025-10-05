Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Listener
Reviews
Home / The Listener / Reviews

NZ Listener’s Songs of the Week: New tracks by Bic Runga, Mel Parsons, Nadia Reid, Benee, and more

Review by
&
New Zealand Listener·
7 mins to read

Bic Runga, in the artwork for song It's Like Summertime. Supplied

Bic Runga, in the artwork for song It's Like Summertime. Supplied

To hear the playlist on Spotify, go here

To hear the playlist on Apple Music, go here

It’s Like Summertime

by Bic Runga

Nine years after her 2016 covers album Close Your Eyes, which followed her last original set, 2011’s Belle,

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save