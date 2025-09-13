Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Listener
Reviews
Home / The Listener / Reviews

NZ Listener’s Songs of the Week: From Gorillaz featuring Sparks to Spinal Tap featuring Paul McCartney

Review by
By &
New Zealand Listener·
7 mins to read

The 2025 incarnation of Gorillaz, the animated band centred on Damon Albarn and his long guest list. Supplied

The 2025 incarnation of Gorillaz, the animated band centred on Damon Albarn and his long guest list. Supplied

Go to the full playlist on Spotify here

Go to the full playlist on Apple Music here

Happy Dictator

by Gorillaz featuring Sparks

There are already people on the comments to the clip of this track patiently explaining the video and song

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save