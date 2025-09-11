Music: Pickle Darling and The Beths serve up fragility and reflectiveness

Lukas Mayo beguiles with their fourth album; The Beths show others how it’s done in their latest release. Photos / Nick Robinson / Frances Carter

Graham Reid is an NZ journalist, author, broadcaster and arts educator. His website, Elsewhere, provides features and reports on music, film, travel and other cultural issues.

Bots

By Pickle Darling

Adopting a name combining the astringent and affectionate, Christchurch’s Lukas Mayo (they/them) has quietly built a carefully curated catalogue of fragile-sounding albums where songs rarely breach three minutes. They have often been delicate, fey and charming miniatures brought to life through glockenspiel, soft guitar, keyboards and samples. These small, self-contained songs were often delivered with what could seem like studied diffidence and earned the slightly disparaging description “cardigan pop”.

But this alt-folk fourth album finds three of the eight songs at five minutes-plus, only two of them less than two minutes long.

Violence Voyager (“It’s time to reconnect, but sadly this summer I can’t as I’ve got to work”) develops subtle pop shapes, Human Bean Instructional Manual has internal quirkiness and a delightfully airy jangle, and the sparse, typically lo-fi Massive Everything – considering that uncertain cusp of adulthood when everything ahead seems overwhelming – gets almost funky.

The eggshell-walk of the opener Obsolete starts with a spoken word sample and an atmospheric pillow of synths before their late-arriving first words: “For your consideration. I’m trying my damn hardest to not disappoint again. But I still do.”

Not true: this is a sometimes beguiling album of considerable, but deflecting, ambition.

New albums from Pickle Darling and The Beths are available digitally, on CD and vinyl. Images / Supplied

Straight Line Was A Lie

By The Beths

The Beths’ trajectory – from student radio in 2018 to RNZ National in 2022, when Jesse Mulligan described them as the station’s favourite band, then global recognition – could be a roadmap for others.

Their Future Me Hates Me (2018) and Jump Rope Gazers (2020) delivered exuberant, economical pop-rock with reference points in powered-up New Wave and alt-rock. By Expert in a Dying Field (2022), singer Liz Stokes was writing smart, self-deprecating and sometimes anxious lyrics as their musical palette broadened incrementally.

This fourth album finds them shifting again. Their alt-rock signature is intact on No Joy but with lyrics probing something beyond youthful excitement: “All my pleasures, guilty. Clean slate looking filthy. This year’s gonna kill me, gonna kill me” with a chorus of “no joy, no joy”.

The fiery Ark of the Covenant and poppy throb of Take are concert-ready crowd-pleasers; Metal, a likeable slice of Bangles-like jangle-pop.

But Stokes’ soul-baring Mother, Pray For Me is an arresting solo piece (“so hard to write,” she told the Listener) about a desperate search for connection with a parent, reaching across the divide of past hurts: “I would like to know you and I want you to know me. Do we still have time? Can we try?”

Elsewhere there’s the slow, thoughtful build of Mosquitos in which Stokes escapes to a nearby creek for space and solace with Auckland’s January 2023 floods as a metaphor of sudden change. Til My Heart Stops is equally restrained, Roundabout and the brooding Best Laid Plans benefit from the spacious production by guitarist Jonathan Pearce.

Straight Line Was a Lie, if not as immediate in visceral impact as its predecessors, reveals a more melodic and reflective Beths. As if anticipating what others could learn from them, they’ve mapped out how to grow with your changing self.