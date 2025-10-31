Advertisement
Bruce Springsteen movie Deliver Me From Nowhere tries to break bio-pic mould but plays conventional riffs

Russell Baillie
Review by
Arts & entertainment editor·New Zealand Listener·
5 mins to read
NZ Listener Arts & Entertainment Editor Russell Baillie has worked at the Listener since 2017 and was previously the editor of the NZ Herald’s TimeOut section.

Where’s the boss? Jeremy Allen White shows a more vulernable side of Bruce Springsteen. Photo / Supplied

Springsteen: Deliver Me from Nowhere, directed by Scott Cooper, is in cinemas now.

Near the end of a movie year that started with a good film about a folk singer going electric comes a lesser but still fan-captivating one about a rock star going acoustic.

Unlike the film, this Bruce Springsteen movie attempts to be an untypical biopic, though it’s playing many of those conventional riffs. Ones like having a bright young star – in this case Jeremy Allen White from The Bear – pull all the moves, which he does very well.

Past perfect

