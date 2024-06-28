Subscribe
Listener

When Friends star Courteney Cox danced with the Boss

8 minutes to read
By Thomas McLean

Forty years ago, on June 29, 1984, Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band kicked off their Born in the USA tour at the St Paul Civic Center in Minnesota. It was a key moment

