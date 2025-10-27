Advertisement
Roaring Forties: Vital new albums from The Bats and Bill Direen after four decades of recording

Graham Reid
Graham Reid is an NZ journalist, author, broadcaster and arts educator. His website, Elsewhere, provides features and reports on music, film, travel and other cultural issues.

The Bats may be facing a sunset, but their new album is rather good. Photo / Supplied

Corner Coming Up by the Bats, and Neverlasting by Bill Direen/Bilders. Images / Supplied
Corner Coming Up

By The Bats

The reliable Bats, one of the world’s most stable line-ups – Robert Scott, Kaye Woodward, Paul Kean and Malcolm Grant together since 1982 – embedded their early folk-jangle songs Made Up in Blue, Block of Wood, North By North and Smoking Her Wings in

