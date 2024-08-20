Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Subscribe
Home / The Listener / Entertainment

New Alien movie gives space monsters of old some fresh faces to terrify

By Sarah Watt
New Zealand Listener·
2 mins to read
Alien: Romulus: A return to the era of the early Alien films. Photo / supplied

Alien: Romulus: A return to the era of the early Alien films. Photo / supplied

It’s always exciting when there’s a new addition to this beloved sci-fi horror franchise, and though none of the sequels has had the impact of Ridley Scott’s pre-eminent Alien movie or James Cameron’s impressive 1986

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from The Listener