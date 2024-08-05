Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Subscribe
Home / The Listener / Entertainment

A dash of darkness in Bourboulon’s remake of The Three Musketeers

By Sarah Watt
2 mins to read
The Three Musketeers: D’Artagnan: An action-packed throwback. Photo / Supplied

The Three Musketeers: D’Artagnan: An action-packed throwback. Photo / Supplied

Like Robin Hood, Alexandre Dumas’s The Three Musketeers has had many screen adaptations dating to the silent era. Mostly, they’ve been British (the hit 1973 comedy caper) or Hollywood (the 1993 Brat Pack one), which

Latest from The Listener