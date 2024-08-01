Advertisement
Twin musical prodigies overcome adversity in Divertimento

By Sarah Watt
2 mins to read
Oulaya Amamra stars as French-Algerian conductor Zahia Ziouani. Photo / supplied

This inspiring tale, based on the life of renowned French-Algerian conductor Zahia Ziouani and her twin sister, concert cellist Fettouma Ziouani, begins in a housing block on the outskirts of Paris in 1985, as young

