Musical mainstays Mike Hall and Al Park now have their own albums

By Graham Reid
Entertainment writer·New Zealand Listener·
3 mins to read
The seasoned and well-connected Mike Hall; Eco Records' luminary Al Park (Photos / Mareea Vegas, Tony Gardiner)

Nothing Stands Still

by Mike Hall

Mike Hall’s name perhaps doesn’t come with immediate recognition, and the deliberately nondescript cover of this debut solo album – where he engages the camera with disconcerting passivity –

