Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / The Listener / Entertainment

Music: Suzanne Vega flies high again with reflective new album

Graham Reid
By
Music writer·New Zealand Listener·
2 mins to read

Suzanne Vega has released her first studio album in nine years. Photo / Supplied

Suzanne Vega has released her first studio album in nine years. Photo / Supplied

Flying With Angels

By Suzanne Vega

American singer-songwriter Suzanne Vega arrived in a flash in the mid-1980s with two albums and memorable singles Marlene on the Wall, Luka, Solitude Standing and her a cappella Tom’s Diner – all delivered in a distinctive, emotionally flat manner.

However her career slipped to

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from The Listener