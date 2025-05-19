Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / The Listener / Opinion

Why government’s Amplify strategy threatens to turn fire hose on NZ arts

By Steve Thomas
New Zealand Listener·
4 mins to read

Travelling players: Delaney Davidson, left, and Marlon Williams in Barrytown on an Arts On Tour NZ programme in February 2014. Photo / Richard Arlidge

Travelling players: Delaney Davidson, left, and Marlon Williams in Barrytown on an Arts On Tour NZ programme in February 2014. Photo / Richard Arlidge

Opinion by Steve Thomas

The arts are the canary in the coal mine. They breathe their last as the carbon monoxide of tribute shows, social media, home entertainment and government intervention fill the tunnel. The “humanities,” as they are more broadly known, are ritually despatched on the altar of commerce by the priests and

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from The Listener