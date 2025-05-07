Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / The Listener / Entertainment

Cultural Attaché: Josh Thomson

New Zealand Listener
6 mins to read

Josh Thomson: "I make bizarre life choices so confidently that people assume I know what I’m doing. Not my friends..." Photo / Supplied

Josh Thomson: "I make bizarre life choices so confidently that people assume I know what I’m doing. Not my friends..." Photo / Supplied

Timaru-born actor and comedian Josh Thomson puts aside his regular screen appearances on the likes of 7 Days, the Australian version of The Office and Taskmaster New Zealand, which he also directs, to deliver his new stand-up show Old Mate at the NZ International Comedy Festival. As a warm-up, he

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from The Listener