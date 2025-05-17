Home / The Listener / Entertainment

Listener’s Songs of the Week: New tracks by Jazmine Mary, Tami Neilson, Jenny Mitchell and more

New Zealand Listener
4 mins to read

My Brilliance

by Jazmine Mary

Recently playing among the all-star line-up of Atomic 2.0, a women-in-rock tribute touring show alongside Flying Nun labelmate Vera Ellen, Jazmine Mary is a couple of weeks away from releasing a third album entitled I Want to Rock and Roll. It comes with a cover photo which requires us to interrupt this review to remind readers that riding a motorcycle in gumboots isn’t safe, and neither is smoking near a bike’s

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from The Listener