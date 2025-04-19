Home / The Listener / Entertainment

Listener’s Songs of the Week: New Tracks by Tami Neilson, Pulp, Fly My Pretties, and more

You’re Gonna Fall

by Tami Neilson with J.D. McPherson

With shuddering tremolo guitar twang, the sound of a Western-noir movie set on a remote ranch and the sensual menace sparking between Neilson (pictured above) and Oklahoma producer/retro-rock guest McPherson, this first single from Neilson’s Neon Cowgirl (due July 11) bodes well for an album aimed straight at the heart of Americana country. Not quite Nancy and Lee, but Tami and J.D. sound jess fine. – Graham Reid

