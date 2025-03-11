Home / The Listener / Entertainment

Hooked on history: Why more NZers are tuning into podcasts on the past

By Anna Rankin
New Zealand Listener·
11 mins to read

Nearly a third of New Zealanders tune into podcasts every week and many of them are hooked on history.

The past may be a foreign country but it’s never been so popular as a destination. Humanities departments in universities the world over are experiencing falls in enrolments and funding as students are steered towards employment-focused subjects, but history podcasts are rocketing in popularity. In New Zealand, the British-created series The Rest is History is frequently ranked by various platforms as

