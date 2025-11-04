Advertisement
City of songs: New sounds from three Auckland bands

Graham Reid
Review by
Music writer·New Zealand Listener·
3 mins to read
Graham Reid is an NZ journalist, author, broadcaster and arts educator. His website, Elsewhere, provides features and reports on music, film, travel and other cultural issues.

Indie-pop: Offshore-eyeing Coast Arcade write from, and for, their generation. Photo / Supplied

Coast Arcade

by Coast Arcade

According to Spotify this young Auckland indie-rock band has as many followers in cities across the Tasman as they do in their hometown. Which suggests this excitable 10-song debut – collecting six previous singles – will give them the solid foothold elsewhere: “export ready” they

