SUBSCRIBE
Home / The Listener / Entertainment
Listener

From arthouse to outhouse: How Wim Wenders' toilet cleaner film became an Oscar contender

14 minutes to read
By Russell Baillie

Peering through his small blue spectacles, Wim Wenders looms in owlish close-up on the screen from his suite at the Sunset Marquis, the very rockstar hotel in West Hollywood. It might seem odd that the

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

A real ear-Wender

Latest from The Listener