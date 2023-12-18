SUBSCRIBE
Listener

Love, laughs and quiet dread: Best 20 films of the year

8 minutes to read
By: Russell Baillie and Sarah Watt

Listener reviewers Sarah Watt and Russell Baillie choose the best 20 films of the year, listed here in alphabetical order.


Aftersun

This dad-and-daughter tale made for a quietly devastating debut feature for Scottish writer-director

