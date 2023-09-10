Advertisement

How director Tearepa Kahi fused fictional blockbuster thrills with Māori history in Muru

Russell Baillie
By
8 mins to read
Tūhoe artist and activist Tame Iti plays himself in Muru. Photo / Jawbone Pictures, Wheke Group Limited

Muru is ostensibly a movie about the October 2007 police anti-terrorism raids in the Tūhoe communities of Rūātoki and Tāneatua. It’s set there and in the surrounding valleys of Te ­Urewera, it was filmed there,

