Suburban gothic brides: Yvonne Todd's weirdly captivating wedding photography

By Michele Hewitson
Contributing writer
11 mins to read

Yvonne Todd’s work has been described as “suburban gothic”, which she agrees fits and could easily describe her latest project: bridal wear.

The bride in the photograph stands in a suburban garden, framed by a

