Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Subscribe
Home / The Listener / Culture

Leading UK baritone to make his NZ debut next month

By Richard Betts
Contributing writer·New Zealand Listener·
3 mins to read
Baritone Roderick Williams: Singing at King Charles' coronation was "70 seconds of pure musical bliss." Photo / Matthew Johnson

Baritone Roderick Williams: Singing at King Charles' coronation was "70 seconds of pure musical bliss." Photo / Matthew Johnson

We’ve said before in this column that Ōtautahi Christchurch’s music scene is flying high. Even so, it’s some coup for Christchurch Symphony Orchestra that Roderick Williams OBE, one of the leading British baritones of our

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from The Listener