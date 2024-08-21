Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Subscribe
Home / The Listener / Culture

World Choir Games: Tawa triumph

By Richard Betts
Contributing writer·New Zealand Listener·
3 mins to read
Honour the music: Director Charlotte Murray urges members of Vocal FX to use their natural voices. Photos / supplied

Honour the music: Director Charlotte Murray urges members of Vocal FX to use their natural voices. Photos / supplied

Auckland was lovely during the recent World Choir Games. Rehearsing singers packed every nook and cranny of the CBD, buskers found themselves unexpectedly accompanied by harmonising choristers, and a Kiwi group, Tawa’s Vocal FX, claimed

Save

Latest from The Listener