War crime: Why did an NZ WWII solider gun down an innocent Japanese civilian?

By Chris Adam
Archivist, Contributing Writer·New Zealand Listener·
11 mins to read
The home of Murata Shinichi, who was shot by an NZ solider in 1947. Photo / Archives New Zealand

Between 1946 and 1949, some 12,000 New Zealanders served in J Force, the New Zealand component of the British Commonwealth Occupation Force in post-war Japan. The force was there to oversee the demobilisation and demilitarisation

