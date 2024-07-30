Subscribe
Warsaw rising: A Kiwi’s WWII story of trauma, family and survival

By Roberto Rabel
11 mins to read

Every year at 5pm on August 1, life in Warsaw pauses. Whether working, walking, driving or cycling, everyone in the Polish capital stops in silence for 60 seconds. They stand to acknowledge those who fought

