Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Subscribe
Home / The Listener / World

Anzac Day irony: From enemy to ally in one generation

6 mins to read
Paul Oestreicher conducts the Anzac Day ceremony at the British War Graves Cemetery in Potsdam, 12 miles from East Berlin, in the mid-1970s. Photo / supplied

Paul Oestreicher conducts the Anzac Day ceremony at the British War Graves Cemetery in Potsdam, 12 miles from East Berlin, in the mid-1970s. Photo / supplied

On the day after World War I began, my father, at 18, volunteered with enthusiasm to join the Bavarian Artillery. He survived the terrible Battle of the Somme, won two Iron Crosses and ended the

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from The Listener