Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Subscribe
Home / The Listener / Business

Six questions you’ll need answers to if you’re bidding farewell to Xtra Mail

By Peter Griffin
8 mins to read
If you're leaving Xtra, now is the time to plan and act for an orderly email transition. Photo / Getty Images

If you're leaving Xtra, now is the time to plan and act for an orderly email transition. Photo / Getty Images

Online exclusive

Xtra Mail, one of the oldest locally-owned webmail providers, will become a paid service in less than three weeks. Spark customers have a big decision to make.

Judging by the flurry of emails

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from The Listener