Peter Griffin: Rob Muldoon - a role model for Donald Trump?

New Zealand Listener
3 mins to read

Former Prime Minister Rob Muldoon’s flirtation with protectionism meant NZ consumers paid more for less while taxpayers propped up inefficient industries. Photos / Getty Images

Long-time Listener readers may remember a brief era in the 1970s and early 80s when we made televisions and computers here in New Zealand.

Prime Minister Robert Muldoon was a fan of highly protectionist economic policy. His National government imposed significant import barriers, including tariffs of up to 40%

