Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / The Listener / Opinion

Are we too focused on fostering innovation in science?

Peter Griffin
By
Technology writer·New Zealand Listener·
4 mins to read

Rowan Simpson: "Ideas ask “can we make it?” Execution asks “should we?” Photo / Supplied

Rowan Simpson: "Ideas ask “can we make it?” Execution asks “should we?” Photo / Supplied

Peter Griffin
Opinion by Peter Griffin
Wellington-based writer Peter Griffin has been the Listener's tech columnist since 2011 and contributes features on everything from AI to the presence of Big Tech in our lives. He founded the Science Media Centre and has covered science and tech for 25 years. Follow him on Linkedin and X @petergnz
Learn more

Our science sector, long considered an essential generator of new ideas that can be turned into innovative, exportable products, is in turmoil. Callaghan Innovation, the government agency tasked with boosting research and development and growing start-ups, is being shut down. Already, 63 redundancies have been announced from a total staff

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from The Listener