Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / The Listener / Opinion

China’s DeepSeek shows the artificiality of the West’s supposed AI supremacy

Peter Griffin
By
Technology writer·New Zealand Listener·
4 mins to read

China’s DeepSeek shows the artificiality of the West’s supposed AI supremacy. Photo / Getty Images

China’s DeepSeek shows the artificiality of the West’s supposed AI supremacy. Photo / Getty Images

Peter Griffin
Opinion by Peter Griffin
Wellington-based writer Peter Griffin has been the Listener's tech columnist since 2011 and contributes features on everything from AI to the presence of Big Tech in our lives. He founded the Science Media Centre and has covered science and tech for 25 years. Follow him on Linkedin and X @petergnz
Learn more

China had a Sputnik moment this month when an obscure startup company, DeepSeek, released an artificial intelligence model that outperformed the biggest and best models US giants such as Meta and OpenAI had to offer.

The R1 reasoning model from DeepSeek is up to 50 times more efficient in terms

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from The Listener