Home / The Listener / Business

Bluesky brings the sunshine for X refugees fleeing Elon Musk’s social media mess

Peter Griffin
By
Technology writer·New Zealand Listener·
4 mins to read
Social media platform Bluesky has soared to one of the top positions in social network downloads in app stores since the US election. Photo / Getty Images

It looks almost identical to X, the social network owned by Elon Musk, the world’s richest man and Donald Trump’s No 1 fan. But Bluesky, the fledgling rival that has amassed millions of new users since the US election and regularly claims the top spot in app store charts, is

