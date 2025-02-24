Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / The Listener / Health

Cell warfare: ‘It was crazy – all this hope was in this tiny little tube’

New Zealand Listener
4 mins to read

Nora Guise with parents Rohan and Elyse and younger sister Thea. Photo / supplied

Nora Guise with parents Rohan and Elyse and younger sister Thea. Photo / supplied

Solid cancers are also being targeted for CAR T-cell treatment (to read more about NZ-led advances in this treatment, go here). In 2019, a new trial offered a glimmer of hope for a young girl from Canterbury.

Elyse and Rohan Guise will never forget the day in January

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from The Listener