Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / The Listener / Business

Digital goods remain last bastion of free trade – but for how long?

Peter Griffin
By
Technology writer·New Zealand Listener·
3 mins to read

Bits and bytes beat tariffs. Photo / Getty Images

Bits and bytes beat tariffs. Photo / Getty Images

Amid Donald Trump’s “Liberation Day” rants about countries ripping off the US by running trade surpluses, there was no mention of one thriving area of trade: digital services.

That may be because the US is the world’s biggest exporter of these services. According to the Washington-based Progressive Policy Institute, US

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from The Listener