Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Listener
Home / The Listener / Business

Peter Griffin: Could a new app make dealing with the government easier?

New Zealand Listener
4 mins to read

A new app aims to make dealing with the government easier and includes a digital wallet to store your credentials. Photo / Getty Images

A new app aims to make dealing with the government easier and includes a digital wallet to store your credentials. Photo / Getty Images

If the two certainties in life are death and taxes, there’s one other thing you can bank on: being pinged with a fine if you’re a day late paying your taxes. I found that out the hard way a couple of months ago when an email alert about my upcoming

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save