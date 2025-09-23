Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Listener
Home / The Listener / Business

Peter Griffin: This is the swansong of the modern smartphone era. Prepare for smart glasses.

Peter Griffin
Technology writer·New Zealand Listener·
4 mins to read

Smart glasses may make phones obsolete. Photo / Getty Images

Smart glasses may make phones obsolete. Photo / Getty Images

Every September, the world gathers, virtually or otherwise, to watch Apple unveil its latest pocket rectangles with the suspense usually reserved for coronations or space shuttle landings. This month’s proclamation: behold the iPhone Air, Apple’s thinnest smartphone yet, with a super-sized price tag of $2149. It’s like a normal phone,

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save