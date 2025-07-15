Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Listener

Peter Griffin: Why Netflix needs to invest in NZ stories - and the Trumpian barrier to it

Peter Griffin
By
Technology writer·New Zealand Listener·
3 mins to read

Peter Griffin: "We need to invest in our identity as a nation that tells its own stories." Photo / Getty Images

Peter Griffin: "We need to invest in our identity as a nation that tells its own stories." Photo / Getty Images

Many a university thesis has been devoted to picking apart exactly why French films, particularly the work of the New Wave greats such as François Truffaut, Agnès Varda and Jean-Luc Godard, are so good.

But one thing is clear – France has always been militant about making sure French culture

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save