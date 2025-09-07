Advertisement
Listener

Peter Griffin: When AI advice leads to serious harm

New Zealand Listener
Peter Griffin: "A depressed or lonely person doesn’t need a chatbot inventing facts about medication, proposing reckless life choices, or encouraging harmful thoughts." Image / Getty Images

This story includes mention of suicide, incest and depression.

In October last year, the Auckland corporate mental health startup Clearhead faced a PR scandal when its digital wellbeing assistant dispensed advice about engaging in incest.

Jim Nightingale, a Christchurch-based artificial intelligence “prompt engineer”, was able to ask Clearhead’s chatbot

