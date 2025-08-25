Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Listener

Peter Griffin: Cut-price fibre could change lives

Peter Griffin
By
Technology writer·New Zealand Listener·
4 mins to read

Vetta Group and Prodigi have done a deal to slash monthly fees by more than half. Image / Getty Images

Vetta Group and Prodigi have done a deal to slash monthly fees by more than half. Image / Getty Images

I hope the Covid inquiries set up to scrutinise what the government did during the pandemic heap appropriate praise on one initiative that helped families. That was the Ministry of Education’s steps to provide free broadband to households with a school-age child that didn’t have internet. As kids were locked

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save