Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / The Listener / Books

War and wonder: The best new YA and intermediate fiction

By Ann Packer
New Zealand Listener·
7 mins to read

Photos / Supplied

Photos / Supplied

The Year We Escaped

by Suzanne Leal (HarperCollines, $19.99)

Another war story, for slightly younger readers, from the Australian author of the highly acclaimed Running with Ivan. Jewish kids Lucien and Paul from Paris, and Klara and Rachel from Germany, are removed to a little-known French detention camp near the

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from The Listener