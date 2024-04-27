Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Subscribe
Home / The Listener / Books

Top 10 best-selling NZ books: April 27

By Mark Broatch
8 mins to read
The Team That Hit The Rocks, Evolving, and Foraging New Zealand. Photos / supplied

The Team That Hit The Rocks, Evolving, and Foraging New Zealand. Photos / supplied

Online exclusive

1. The Team That Hit the Rocks by Peter Jerram (David Bateman)

In April 1968, the interisland passenger ferry Wahine hit Barrett Reef at the entrance to Wellington Harbour in a cyclone, the

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from The Listener